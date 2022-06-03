Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIB. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Bancolombia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

CIB stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.828 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

