Zacks Investment Research Lowers Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LBPH. Wedbush began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.