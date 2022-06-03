Zacks Investment Research Lowers Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LBPH. Wedbush began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.34.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

