Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

ARCO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC cut Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.58.

ARCO stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.07 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 798.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

