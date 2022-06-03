Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Bankinter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €6.10 ($6.56) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.

Bankinter stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $523.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.45 million. Bankinter had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 57.49%. Analysts forecast that Bankinter will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.0522 dividend. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 33.83%.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

