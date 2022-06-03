Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

GRPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Graphite Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

GRPH stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 74,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $303,068.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at $33,004,907.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

