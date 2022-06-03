Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Icosavax alerts:

NASDAQ ICVX opened at $6.21 on Monday. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $246.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Icosavax had a negative net margin of 1,326.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Icosavax news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,318 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Icosavax by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icosavax (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icosavax (ICVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.