Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Zano (ZANO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and $509.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,503.11 or 0.99982829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00193853 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00088924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00117525 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00192052 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000202 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,220,724 coins and its circulating supply is 11,191,224 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

