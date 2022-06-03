Zoracles (ZORA) Reaches Market Cap of $134,585.18

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $24.64 or 0.00080647 BTC on major exchanges. Zoracles has a total market cap of $134,585.18 and approximately $18.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $939.69 or 0.03076135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 754.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00451960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00032236 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com

Buying and Selling Zoracles

