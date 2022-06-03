Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $168.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zscaler is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies is a key growth driver. Zscaler’s portfolio strength boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Moreover, a strong presence across verticals, such as banking, insurance, healthcare, public sector, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications services and education, is safeguarding Zscaler from the pandemic’s negative impact. Also, recent acquisitions, Smokescreen and Trustdome, are expected to enhance its portfolio. Nonetheless, the company’s aggressive investment toward sales & marketing and research & development might weigh on its near-term profitability. Moreover, intensifying competition poses a concern.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Shares of ZS opened at $160.84 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,453 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

