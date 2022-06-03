Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

ZS stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.93. 2,419,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.75.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zscaler by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

