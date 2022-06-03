Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Zumiez updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

ZUMZ opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $664.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.