Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $9.77. 61,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,259. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.14. Zuora has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

