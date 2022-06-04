$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. E2open Parent posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow E2open Parent.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETWO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. E2open Parent has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,383.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 53.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 69.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

