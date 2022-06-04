$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

DLTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.43. 175,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duluth by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Duluth by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

