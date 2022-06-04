-$0.19 EPS Expected for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenwich LifeSciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,880. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,928.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 20,274 shares of company stock worth $271,592 in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

