$0.23 EPS Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 120,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,633. The firm has a market cap of $687.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

