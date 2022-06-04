-$0.34 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.19). TPI Composites reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 88.53% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.56. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

