$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSXGet Rating) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.