$0.49 EPS Expected for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Autohome reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $3.03. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATHM. StockNews.com began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.02.

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,127. Autohome has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 159.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

