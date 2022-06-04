$0.49 EPS Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. Kirby reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 239,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. Kirby has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $35,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,107 shares of company stock worth $510,058 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,769,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 50,057 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 72,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

