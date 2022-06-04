-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silence Therapeutics.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,380 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,669,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,715,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,171,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $16,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

