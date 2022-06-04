$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

OHI opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,919,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,940,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,158,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

