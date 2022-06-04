0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.20

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. 0Chain has a market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $87,230.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

