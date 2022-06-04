$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Qorvo reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,852. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its position in Qorvo by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.80. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

