$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $967.90 million and the highest is $1.13 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $990.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.41) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. 1,461,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,571. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $130.15. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

