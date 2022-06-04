$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,354. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $141.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,315. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

