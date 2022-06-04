$1.53 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.43. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Shares of CLH traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 191,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,237,000 after buying an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,268,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Clean Harbors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,449,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

