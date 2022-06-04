$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Omnicom Group reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

NYSE:OMC traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.63. 1,349,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after purchasing an additional 314,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,813 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.