$101.22 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will announce $101.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.97 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $141.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $432.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $422.07 million to $443.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $497.18 million, with estimates ranging from $486.10 million to $513.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

LOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

LOB stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 257,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

