1,060,193 Shares in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,060,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000.

IVCBU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

