$12.84 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to announce $12.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.92 billion and the lowest is $12.75 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $46.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.17 billion to $47.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $49.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $54.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. 46,192,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,249,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the airline’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.