$12.84 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) to announce $12.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.92 billion and the lowest is $12.75 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $46.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.17 billion to $47.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $49.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $54.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. 46,192,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,249,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the airline’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.