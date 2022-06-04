12,964 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.61. 583,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,920. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.