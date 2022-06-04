$131.19 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will announce $131.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $115.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $530.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $544.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $698.46 million, with estimates ranging from $602.30 million to $778.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. 2,681,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,872. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $205,781. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

