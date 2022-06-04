$135.52 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) to post sales of $135.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.93 million and the highest is $137.10 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $122.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $547.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.65 million to $553.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $579.84 million, with estimates ranging from $567.68 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of BMI stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 84,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,231. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,543,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,881,000 after purchasing an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 28.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 111,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,459 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.