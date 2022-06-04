$185.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will post $185.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.60 million and the highest is $186.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $744.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.50 million to $748.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $787.97 million, with estimates ranging from $784.70 million to $791.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $14.52. 281,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $152,868,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,561 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 568,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 514,381 shares during the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

