189 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $63.64 on Friday, hitting $2,291.28. 1,245,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,484. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,444.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2,666.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,020,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

