$19.51 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) to post sales of $19.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.25 billion and the highest is $19.89 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $18.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $80.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.93 billion to $80.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.52 billion to $84.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.19.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,720,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,863. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $350.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.