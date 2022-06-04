$2.08 EPS Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.33. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.