$2.39 EPS Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. IQVIA reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $10.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $219.44. 987,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $195.57 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

