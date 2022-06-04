$2.78 EPS Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $3.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $11.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.26 to $14.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,596,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,316,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $382.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

