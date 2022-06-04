$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $3.27 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $50.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,580%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $15.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $23.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 27,169,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,696,728. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after acquiring an additional 399,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

