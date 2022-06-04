$21.17 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $21.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.36 million and the lowest is $20.80 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $15.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $98.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.22 million to $100.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.96 million, with estimates ranging from $134.62 million to $136.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CURI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 632,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

