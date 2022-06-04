244,600 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Bought by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.05% of NexGen Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1,158.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 152,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 81.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 66,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 31.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 694,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,372 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 49.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.87. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.40.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.