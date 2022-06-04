$268.19 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will announce $268.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $269.10 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $269.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 123.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 37,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 62,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. 172,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

