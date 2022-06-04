$3.18 EPS Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will report $3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20. Assurant reported earnings per share of $2.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $14.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.48.

AIZ stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,514. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average is $168.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

