$31.70 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) to announce $31.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $32.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $29.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $126.90 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $137.55 million, with estimates ranging from $136.90 million to $138.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

GNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. 13,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $443.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

