31,900 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AR stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

