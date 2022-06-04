33,700 Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,700 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tripadvisor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,271 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $44.29.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Tripadvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.