3,400 Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.05% of Hovnanian Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HOV opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $355.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.43.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 676.20%. The firm had revenue of $565.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

