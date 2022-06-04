340,200 Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.72% of Replimune Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 306.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

REPL stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $803.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 19.46, a current ratio of 19.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

REPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In other news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $50,131.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,494.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $140,530.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,441,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $588,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

